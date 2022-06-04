Nice and sunny this weekend with highs at or just above the average. Things will warm up later in the work week with a bit of humidity, but highs will not go back into the 90s as they did this past week. The climate models show the month at or below average with a better chance of above-average precipitation.

While we remain dry over the weekend, a few isolated showers may impact us come midweek. A few thundershowers will be possible Tuesday. A better chance of storms will be Wednesday. A few showers are possible early Thursday before clearing out to end the week.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s

Tuesday: A few thundershowers with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Showers early with lingering clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: Partly clear skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen