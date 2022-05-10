After a weekend full of messy weather this week certainly got off on the right foot with a ton of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. These amazing conditions were just what we needed, as many of the flood issues across the area were able to subside. There are still a few minor flooding issues out there today, but these will have an ample amount of time to sort themselves out too with even more sunshine on tap. It’s going to turn into another comfortable afternoon after a bit of chill this morning, with highs well into the 70’s. Clear skies continue tonight, with slightly less cool air than the night before.

The overall weather pattern remains largely unchanged as we head through the rest of the week. High pressure will continue to exert its influence from the north while the same storm system that brought the rain this past weekend spins away off the Carolina coast. This will mean two more beautiful spring days, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 70’s but just a few more clouds. Heading toward Friday is when things start to get a bit more interesting. The low will start retrograding back to the west, kicking up an easterly wind and bringing clouds and some spotty showers back into play to end the week. This initial return of rainfall won’t be much to write home about, but more unsettled conditions appear likely into the weekend.

A combination of this low returning from the east along with a more potent system rolling in from the west will develop a warm front that will push in on Saturday. This front won’t have much energy or forcing behind it, but it should be enough to develop more widely scattered showers and possibly a few storms. After several days in the 70’s, temperatures will actually hit their warmest point of the week once the warm front passes, with highs near 80 degrees possible into early next week. There’s some spread in the models as to when exactly that storm to our west will arrive with a cold front, but as of right now it appears that will happen Monday. Expect a cloudy, warm, but mostly dry day Sunday, followed up by scattered showers and storms along the cold front next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: NNE 8-12 mph, High: 71 (68-75)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, Low: 45 (40-48)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 8-12 mph, High: 73 (69-77), Low: 50 (46-53)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.