Sunny and warm most of the day, showers arrive this evening

Thursday: Sunny through the morning, with clouds arriving in the afternoon and spotty mountain showers possible around sunset. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, High: 76 (73-80)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 54 (52-57)

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 67 (63-70), Low: 50 (47-53)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

After a few sunny days in a row, changes are finally on the way today. We’re still status quo so far this morning, as clear skies have persisted since yesterday and we still have cool temperatures. There is some dew on the cars and grassy areas, showing signs that moisture is increasing ahead of the cold front later. It’s going to be sunny and warm most of the day, with clouds moving in during the late afternoon. Showers are likely to hold off until right around sunset, most likely the 7-9 PM time frame. With the sun going down and the front weakening as it heads east, these showers will likely fall apart after crossing the mountains, so overall we won’t see much precipitation out of this front before it’s gone.

A secondary front will follow the original front tomorrow, creating lingering clouds but we should end up staying dry. We’ll also trend cooler as winds turn more northwesterly, so highs will only make it to the middle and upper 60’s. High pressure kicks out some of the clouds into the weekend, but we should still see a good mix of sun and clouds with generally cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. There’s still a possibility we cool down into the 30’s in some rural areas Saturday night, but that’s looking less likely, especially if we stay more on the cloudy side.

Model trends are continuing to highlight a strong possibility that much of early next week will be unsettled. A shortwave low will eject out of the Rockies on Monday, pushing a warm front our way. This will create a wide swath of scattered showers, but just how steady or light these will be is yet to be determined. Despite the warm front, it’s going to remain cool and damp into next Tuesday and Wednesday, with mainly spotty to isolated showers and a fair amount of dry time mixed in. No matter how much rain we see, just expect a much greyer look to the forecast next week.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson