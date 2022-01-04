Clouds and a bit of wind set to return Wednesday

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: S 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (23-30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a light coastal drizzle early, then breezy at times. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 44 (41-46), Low: 28 (26-31)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers possible late. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with AM snow showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

These frigid conditions continue into the lunch hour, but with plenty of sunshine expected we should see highs in the upper 30’s. Clouds slowly return overnight, which should keep us from being as cold.

Our forecast gets a little active again through the middle of the week. As the high pressure mentioned above slides east, a bit of light drizzle is possible along the coast early tomorrow morning. Outside of that, breezy winds will kick up and clouds will return everywhere with a passing cold front that won’t produce any other precipitation. Southerly winds will kick up temperatures into the 40’s for the day as well. Heading into Thursday, a more potent system will be churning up from the Tennessee Valley. Given the track of this system staying south of us once again, we’re looking at the main precipitation type being snow as this system rolls in Thursday night.

While all signs are pointing to this not producing as much snowfall as compared to what we saw yesterday, this will certainly be plowable snow of at least a few inches. While we can’t dive into specific snowfall numbers just yet, prepare for a bit of a slower commute Friday morning. Everyone is fair game for some snow through the first half of the day, even those that didn’t see anything yesterday. Breezy conditions will then usher in another quick day of sunshine Saturday before a surge of warmth and some rainfall arrives across the area Sunday as a storm system tracks near the Great Lakes.

Stay warm out there and have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson