Sunny and chilly to kick off the week before Christmas

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, High: 43 (39-46)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: S 4-8 mph, Low: 26 (23-30)

1st Day of Winter: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: Var. 3-5 mph, High: 47 (43-50), Low: 27 (25-30)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Some truly colder air finally made its return over the weekend. After some rain showers and breezy winds Saturday and Saturday night, skies cleared out as temperatures fell back down to seasonal readings Sunday. It’s certainly a chilly and frosty start to this Monday, with readings down into the teens and 20’s under clear skies. While it will stay seasonably chilly today, high pressure is moving in and will give us calmer winds and lots of sunshine. High, thin clouds will be making their return from the south tonight as a storm system churns along the southern Atlantic coastline, but we should still chill down into the 20’s.

It will end up being a cloudier day tomorrow with that storm system down near the Carolinas, but it won’t be making it far enough north to drop any precipitation on the area. Temperatures climb back up a bit into the upper 40’s, but there won’t be any other big changes taking place. For the most part, these days leading up to Christmas will be rather quiet, as general ridging over the Eastern US will be sticking around. A little northwest wind will return some sunshine to the area Wednesday, and then cool us back down a bit into Thursday, but we will continue to stay dry as ever into Christmas Eve.

The only active area across the country this whole week will be the West Coast, and we’ll be watching that area toward Christmas Day, as a piece of energy from that storm system will head toward the Great Lakes. As of right now, this doesn’t look to be of much impact to us, but there is still plenty of spread in the models for some uncertainty. Right now, a warm front will drift in late on Christmas Eve, sparking up a few spotty rain showers and really warming up temperatures. It’s going to be quite a balmy Christmas Day with clouds hanging around, as we could possibly reach the 60’s. While a cold front will roll through and clear things out into Sunday, we’ll still be warm by late December standards.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson