Sunnier skies after clouds clear

Clouds kept us warm overnight. Temperatures are starting this Eater morning 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning! While temperatures are starting in the 30s, 40s, and even 50s back west in the high mountains, high temperatures will rise into the 60s if not 70s Easter Sunday. The warming trend will continue through midweek.

There is a slight chance of a light shower late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. While most of Tuesday will be dry, the rain will become more likely Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week. Rain may even continue into the early potions of next weekend. Temperatures, however, will be into the 60s and 70s. Lows during the overnight will be in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures will likely continue to be above average after a brief return to normal this holiday weekend. While the current climate outlook looks warmer and wetter, there are signs of a cooler and drier pattern coming in the next few weeks. This could mean the last frost may not be until later this month, impacting plant life. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Clouds to start, clearing out to sunnier skies. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds could gust 20 to 30 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds will not be as breezy as Sunday.

Tuesday: Clouds increase with a slight chance of drizzle. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Rain becoming more likely. Highs will be in the 70s.

Thursday: Showers will likely throughout the day. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: Showers may continue with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Showers hope to end. Highs will be in the 60s.

Happy Easter!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen