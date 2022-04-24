Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average Sunday. With all of that warmth, a pop-up thundershower is possible during the afternoon for a few. Locations may see up to a quarter of an inch of rain. A heavy shower could rain out a half to a whole inch but be few and far between. A better chance of rain will come Tuesday along an associated cold front.

Temperatures swing below average midweek with breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Lows Thursday morning could pose freeze threats outside the metro, especially in the high mountains and valleys, from Frederick, Hagerstown, and Winchester. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunny start before a possible isolated thundershower during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

Monday: A few more clouds, highs will be in the 70s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: A possible freeze during the morning hours for areas north and west of DC. Highs will be in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs rebounding in the 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen