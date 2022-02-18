Strong winds continue and colder air arrives

Friday: Clearing skies, colder, and still very windy with AM mountain snow showers possible. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 45-55 mph, High: 41 (38-45)

Friday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, Low: 25 (21-28)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and windy with spotty snow showers, especially to the north and west. Winds: 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-40 mph, High: 43 (34-45), Low: 21 (17-24)

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated AM rain showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

A very strong cold front is crossing through as we speak, and we’ve felt the effects. Winds kept howling out of the southwest overnight, with a good dose of rain as well. Almost all the rain is now east of the area and colder air begins to rush in behind the front. Temperatures will fall like a rock from the 60’s to the 40’s over the next couple of hours, with another reinforcing shot of strong winds coming along with the colder air. As such, a High Wind Warning has been issued across the Eastern Panhandle, north central and northeastern MD, where wind gusts could reach 60 mph through 10 AM. A Wind Advisory remains in effect across the rest of the area as well, and gusts could hit 50 mph in the advisory. Skies will clear out and we’ll keep getting colder as well straight into tonight.

Unfortunately, we won’t be done with the wind as we head into the weekend. A reinforcing cold front is poised to pass just north of us on Saturday, bringing back steady, blustery conditions. This front won’t have much moisture to work with, but it will turn mostly cloudy and some snow showers across our northern and western counties can’t be ruled out. Finally, high pressure will move overhead and calm us down Saturday night into Sunday. This will give us a cold setup tomorrow night, with lows down into the upper teens Sunday morning. After that, plenty of sunshine will push us back into the 40’s Sunday afternoon.

We get even warmer as southerly flow blasts into the area on Monday, with highs jumping all the way back toward 60 degrees. Of course, all this warmth has a catch once again, as the next storm system churns across the country and arrives in our neck of the woods Tuesday. We’ll see a solid batch of rain showers with this system into Tuesday night, with some of this rain lingering into Wednesday morning. We stay warm and cloudy into Thursday, but then temperatures will drop as yet another low tracks in for the end of next week. This is worth watching, because if temperatures get cold enough, we could see mixed precipitation, but if we stay warm enough it will just be rainfall. Either way, it will be an active end to next week with these storm systems crossing through.

Try not to blow away out there and have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson