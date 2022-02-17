Strong wind gusts, rounds of rain begin this evening

Thursday: Cloudy and blustery with rain showers arriving in the late afternoon. Winds: S 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-40 mph, High: 66 (62-69)

Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with gusty rounds of rain. Winds: SW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-50 mph, Low: 42 (39-44)

Friday: Staying windy with clearing skies and cooler temperatures. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 46 (42-49), Low: 25 (21-28)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’ve been waiting for the warm air to arrive, and it certainly has made its presence felt. We jumped all the way into the 50’s under filtered sunshine yesterday, and southerly winds continued to keep us just as mild overnight, with very little change heading into this morning. This will set us up for an even warmer day today, as southerly winds pick up and get even more intense yet again. A Wind Advisory has been issued because of this, as steady winds of 20-30 mph can be expected, with gusts getting up to 40-50 mph tonight. We won’t be dealing with any rainfall through most of the day, but by this evening (3-5 PM) some showers will arrive west of I-81. Gusty rounds of rain will then push through overnight, but we’ll be done with all the soggy weather by sunrise Friday morning.

Despite all the rain getting out of here rather fast, we aren’t going to be done with the wind for quite some time. Another reinforcing shot of wind is expected tomorrow, and this time it’s going to be out of the northwest, meaning cooler air returns. Thankfully, it won’t be getting very cold at all, just seasonably cool with highs still in the 40’s to start on Friday. The sky will clear out quite nicely heading into Friday night, but it won’t last long. A clipper system is set to pass by to our north on Saturday, pushing more clouds in and keeping things breezy. We won’t see any precipitation other than a few mountain flurries from this, which is a bonus.

A stronger area of high pressure finally anchors in and calms down the wind by Sunday, making for a very nice end to the weekend. This high will slide east of us on Monday, leading to another pretty major warmup. Highs will hit the 50’s on Monday before we climb into the 60’s again by Tuesday. We will be seeing all this warm air again because yet another system will set up northeast of us, strengthening the “warm air funnel” from the south. Moisture will also arrive with the warmer air, giving us rain showers back in the forecast Tuesday, tapering a bit but still sticking around for next Wednesday.

Hold on to your hats, stay dry, and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson