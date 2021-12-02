Strong wind gusts of 40-55 mph possible into tonight

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with some sunshine possible late. Very windy as well, with the strongest gusts in the mountains. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 40-55 mph, High: 64 (59-67)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and still blustery. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 25-40 mph, Low: 42 (37-45)

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 57 (52-60), Low: 39 (37-45)

Saturday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Isolated showers capped off our Wednesday evening, but the last of those rain showers are already off to the east. The clipper system responsible for that rainfall is passing by to our north today, but it’s not done with us just yet. Strong NW flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere is going to interact with strong southerly flow at the surface to ramp up winds quite a bit. A High Wind Warning is in effect along the spine of the Allegheny Highlands, with Wind Advisories expanding east to the I-81 corridor as a result. Steady winds of 15-25 mph are likely, with gusts of 40-50 mph possible in the Wind Advisory and up to 50-60 mph possible in the High Wind Warning. Tie down any loose items, especially Christmas decorations, if you can.

With very little change to the overall pattern and other clipper system passing to our north early Saturday, breezy winds aren’t going anywhere. Tonight’s conditions will still be a bit gusty as some clouds clear out, but we should at least lose the strong wind gusts for Friday. Steady 10-20 mph winds will linger about through Saturday though as temperatures start to cool off again. Dry conditions will continue all weekend long, which is good if you plan on going Christmas shopping, but we certainly do need a little bit of precipitation after how dry November was.

We’ll have a much better chance for precipitation next week, as the storm track dips a little more into our area. The first of these will be Sunday night into Monday morning, as a cold front arrives with isolated showers. After a cooler end to the weekend, temperatures will jump up a bit Monday before the rain arrives. It’s going to get a lot colder after that into Tuesday, with freezing temperatures returning. Another, much more potent storm system arrives next Wednesday with more rain. There are some questions as to whether it will be cold enough for some sustained snow over the mountains during this time, so we’ll be keeping an eye on that.

Hold on to your hats out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson