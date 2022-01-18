Strong wind gusts are done, still breezy and chilly

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still breezy. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 37 (34-41)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 10-15 mph, Low: 25 (22-27)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with spotty rain showers possible late. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph, High: 44 (40-47), Low: 29 (27-32)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with AM mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20’s with lows in the teens.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

We have been in the clear from any additional wintry precipitation since yesterday morning, but that wind has been a bit of a menace. Gusts exceeded 40+ mph just about everywhere, and it kept on howling through the overnight. Even despite high pressure moving in today, it will remain breezy and brisk. Thankfully enough, the strong gusts should be over and done with though, as we see some sunshine return as well. Colder temperatures will return for a brief time tonight as winds reach their weakest point so far, even despite clouds making a strong return.

It will be breezy yet again tomorrow, but this time the wind will be out of the south with a weak clipper system pushing in. This will give us our warmest day of the week, with highs in the 40’s before the precipitation arrives. At first, we’ll see mainly rain showers along the mountains moving to the east as the overnight arrives. As temperatures fall, snow will begin to mix in with the rain, especially into Thursday morning. This could make the commute a little tricky, but we’re not expecting any major snowfall amounts from this fast-moving system. Much colder air arrives for the end of the week behind this clipper system. Highs will drop into the 20’s for Friday, with lows down into the teens, possibly the single digits over the mountains.

As of the latest model runs, it still looks like this weekend won’t be too bad, but there is something to keep a very close eye on. There are three long-range forecast models, and all of these show a storm system along the Southeast coastline on Friday. Two of these same models keep that storm system well to our south and east, giving us quiet conditions into Friday night and Saturday. The third one is not agreeing though, showing a potent storm tracking right along the coast with plenty of snowfall for our area. Again, this is not enough of a trend to expect anything major yet, and of course we’re still four days out from anything moving in, so it’s just something to watch. Staying seasonably cold into early next week behind this as well.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson