After Saturday’s record heat, cooler air comes for the workweek, but Sunday will see intense storms during the afternoon and early evening. With a good bit of sunshine this morning, damaging winds with heavy downpours could target a few this afternoon. Showers look to move out of the region this evening, giving us a quiet night.

After a turbulent Sunday with heat and humidity, showers and storms, Monday will breathe a sigh of relief with highs only in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will linger about Monday with a few on and off showers. Most of the rain Monday will hold off until the evening and continue on and off Tuesday.

Highs warm into the 80s Thursday and Friday with another chance of showers and storms before what looks to be an excellent Memorial Day weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy with strong thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday: A chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Possible thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen