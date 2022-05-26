For a fourth straight day, it appears we’re in for a lot of clouds. Yesterday featured a few breaks here and there in the cloud deck, slightly warmer temperatures, and no rainfall, and those trends continued overnight. Easterly winds are now turning more southeasterly, which should bump us up into the 70’s with some added humidity, but it won’t do much to change our mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few spotty showers here and there as moisture continues to build, but other than that we should stay dry into tonight. As the wind turns even more southerly tonight, we’ll end up with very mild temperatures in the 60’s.

Tomorrow’s forecast is one to keep a very close eye on, especially if you’re planning to get your holiday weekend underway. A strong storm system will be rolling in from the Midwest, right about the time strong southerly winds through even more energy and moisture into the area. The ingredients will be there for strong to severe storms, it’s just a question of if this system crosses through at the right time and if all the ingredients line up. If they do, the most likely time for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening east of I-81, as most of the storm activity should cross the mountains to the west by midday. It does appear we’ll be dealing with some severe weather at the very least, but just how widespread it will be is still in question. If any storms turn severe, damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are possible threats.

Almost all the storms will come to an end Friday night, with a few showers likely lingering around to start the day on Saturday. Some good news is that unlike recent trends earlier in the week, some clearing and drier weather is likely to take shape Saturday afternoon, and then from there, the rest of the holiday weekend is looking fantastic. High pressure will be moving in and locking itself in place into early next week. Expect plenty of sunshine Sunday through next Tuesday, with the heat starting to build back in as we climb into the upper 80’s. By next Wednesday, it’s likely we will even get into the 90’s, with typical humidity levels for the end of May as well, making it feel a bit muggy at times too.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 74 (69-76)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible over the mountains. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, Low: 66 (63-69)

Friday: Cloudy with rain and storms, some storms could turn severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail being the primary threats. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 78 (75-82), Low: 62 (58-65)

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated AM showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the 60’s.