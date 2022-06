Happy Sunday! Storms will begin to roll into our area as we head into the 2 p.m. Storms will be isolated in nature, and not everyone will see storms. The main threat that we are keeping our eye on is damaging winds and localized flooding. Storms will begin to die down as we head into the evening hours. Mostly cloudy skies are what to expect for our evening, with a few stray showers. Stick with WDVM for the latest weather updates.