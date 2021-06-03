Storms this afternoon impacting commute, flash flood threat

In addition to the storm threat across the DC metro and the Shenandoah & Cumberland Valleys to the west. After rains, last week dropping a good inch of rain, excess rain may create localized flooding in Frederick and Montgomery Counties in the DC metro.

These alerts extend over to Baltimore up to Philadelphia for two to four inches of localized flooding possible in the region along with showers and storms. A slight risk of severe weather is possible this afternoon and evening, impacting the drive home for some. Showers should exit overnight. A marginal risk of severe weather is possible Friday.

The weekend looks sunny and bright. But, unfortunately, heat and humidity will come in, and a potential heatwave may come for the early part of next week, with highs near 90 before showers and storms come back into play mid to late week.