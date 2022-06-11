Happy Saturday! We could still see some showers and hear a rumble of thunders tonight. We will see an increase in a southerly flow for our Sunday which will increase our advection of warm and moist air. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday. Storms look to start rolling in along the I-70 and I-270 corridor around 2 p.m. Flooding damaging straight-line winds and hail are a few threats we are keeping our eye on. The tornado threat is low but it is not zero. The main threat of severe weather will be between 4-7 p.m. as that line begins to move towards Montgomery County and the D.C. metro area. Storms will begin to move out as we head into Sunday evening into early Monday morning. We could still see more showers early Monday morning when most of us are heading to work. Showers look to taper off late Monday morning into early Monday afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

MONDAY: AM showers with on and off again showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms and showers and highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s.

STAY WEATHER AWARE TOMORROW

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward