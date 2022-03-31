Thursday: Cloudy and windy with showers early, turning to steady rain and storms with damaging gusts possible. Winds: SSW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-50 mph, High: 72 (69-76)

Thursday night: Cloudy and still breezy with rain tapering to just showers. Winds: W 10-20 mph, Low: 48 (45-51)

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with AM showers, then calming down and clearing out in the PM. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 56 (53-60), Low: 33 (29-36)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It turned out beautiful yesterday afternoon once it warmed up toward 60 degrees and the sunshine broke out. Today will be even warmer still, but not as nice and calm. Clouds have already returned overnight, which is part of the reason why we’re so mild this morning. Showers are also starting to roll in from the west, and we’ll turn soggy before reaching mid-day. This is just he first initial wave of rain, with the stronger batch of rain, storms, and wind arriving this afternoon with the cold front. The time frame for this will be 3-9 PM from west to east, with the heart of the area seeing the worst conditions around 5-6 PM. Damaging winds continue to be the main threat, with non-thunderstorm gusts of 30-40 mph possible, and any embedded storms could have gusts up to 50-55 mph.

Showers will linger around tonight, but these will end by mid-morning on Friday. It will clear out in the afternoon as well with breezy conditions persisting. Even despite all the wind out of the northwest, it won’t be getting too chilly into the weekend. Highs will still be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s both Friday and Saturday, and it will feel a bit warmer with some sunshine back in the picture. After this brief break, a weaker system will be nearby Sunday producing plenty of cloud cover and possibly a few spotty showers, but many of us will end up dry.

Monday gives us another brief bout of sunshine and a nice start to the first week of April. There’s still a lot to sort out, but it does appear that the middle of next week will feature another decently strong storm system and plenty of rain. Right now, most of Tuesday looks dry with clouds increasing. Rain will arrive quickly Tuesday night and continue to fall into next Wednesday.

Stay dry and safe out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson