Storm exits but more winter weather on the way for the I270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! TONIGHT, NORTHERN VIRGINIA IS FORECAST TO GET INTO THE NORTHERN EDGE OF THE SNOW AS IT GETS CLOSE TO DC, BUT CURRENTLY WE`RE EXPECTING THE BULK OF THE WINTER WEATHER TO STAY JUST TO THE SOUTH. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING LOOK TO BE IN THE 20S EVERYWHERE. FRIDAY WILL THEN TURN OUT PRETTY QUIET AND JUST CHILLY TO END THE WEEK.

HEADING INTO SATURDAY, ATTENTION WILL TURN TO YET ANOTHER STORM, BUT THIS TIME SOME WARMER AIR WILL GET INTO THE MIX, SO THE END RESULT IS SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN. TEMPERATURES AT GROUND LEVEL WILL HOLD IN THE 20S TO AROUND 30, WITH TEMPERATURES ALOFT, CLIMBING WELL ABOVE FREEZING. SOME BRIEF MIXING WITH SNOW MAY BE POSSIBLE, BUT UNFORTUNATELY, THIS STORM LOOKS TO BE MORE OF THE ICY NATURE. VALENTINE’S DAY IS DRY BUT MOSTLY CLOUDY, BUT HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK, OUR ACTIVE PATTERN CONTINUES AS ANOTHER STORM WILL MOVE UP FROM THE SOUTH MONDAY NIGHT HEADING INTO TUESDAY. STAY TUNED!

Here are some storm totals from our latest bout of winter weather. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SNOW MAINLY SOUTH OF D.C. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 21-28 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH MIXED PRECIPITATION. HIGHS AROUND 30 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH LIGHT WINTER MIX. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH WINTRY MIX IN THE MORNING. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

THURSDAY: RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS IN THE 30S.

