Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with lingering AM showers to the east, snow showers to the west. Clearing out later this afternoon. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, High: 55 (50-59)

Friday night: Mostly clear and still breezy. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, Low: 33 (30-36)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 58 (55-62), Low: 33 (30-36)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving late. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

A line of strong storms rolled across the area last evening, bringing the strong winds we expected. Damage reports have been rolling in since last night, and it’s certainly been a localized thing, with some locations seeing more impacts than others. Aside from some lingering rain showers, the worst of this latest system is now behind us. Clouds and some spotty rain will continue to linger most of the morning, with some snow showers even possible over the mountains. It will continue to be windy today, with winds out of the west possibly gusting up to 30 mph. This wind will eventually help bring back the sunshine this afternoon though, as the air dries out. After highs in the 50’s today, it will cool off into the lower 30’s tonight under a mostly clear sky.

We’re in for a beautiful start to the weekend, with high pressure completely calming things down for Saturday. Under light south winds and plenty of sunshine, it will be a gorgeous day to get out and about. Heading toward Sunday, a weakening low will move in from the west. It will certainly have enough moisture with it to bring back the clouds, but it’s going to have a hard time creating much precipitation. Over the mountains is where you’re most likely to run into some spotty showers, but the chance for some brief soggy weather does extend across the whole area to wrap up the weekend.

Zonal (quiet) flow will kick off the start of next week, giving us a nice Monday. Starting on Tuesday, the forecast does take a soggier turn. Clouds will be increasing ahead of a storm system that will take shape across the Southeast US. This system is going to have plenty of moisture behind it as it develops near the Gulf of Mexico, enough for a soaking rain to begin on Tuesday night. Showers will continue into Wednesday morning, with a small dry break by the afternoon. Another low pressure center will roll in on Thursday, bringing in another round of showers and keeping us on the soggy trend into the end of next week.

Have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson