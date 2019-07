Still warm and humid…waiting for better weather to arrive

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! IT IS LOOKING LIKE ANOTHER WARM AND HUMID DAY IS IN THE FORECAST, AS A FRONTAL BOUNDARY WILL REMAIN JUST TO OUR NORTH THROUGHOUT THE DAY. ONCE AGAIN, SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE DURING THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EARLY EVENING, BUT UNLIKE THE LAST TWO DAYS, WE’RE NOT EXPECTING SEVERE STORMS TO IMPACT THE REGION. REGARDLESS, ANY SHOWER OR STORM THAT POPS UP WILL BE CAPABLE OF GUSTY WINDS AND HEAVY RAIN. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM THE MID-70S TO THE MID 80S.

WE’LL FINALLY SEE A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO OUR WEATHER ON THURSDAY AS A STRONG FRONT APPROACHES FROM THE WEST. AS THE LOW-PRESSURE AND FRONT MOVE EAST DURING THE DAY, SOUTHERLY FLOW OUT AHEAD OF THE FRONT WILL ONCE AGAIN ENHANCE STORM FORMATION, SOME OF WHICH COULD BE POTENTIALLY SEVERE. THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER ALREADY HAS MUCH OF THE AREA UNDER A “SLIGHT RISK” OF SEEING STORMS CAPABLE OF BRINGING ABOUT WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND MODERATE SIZE HAIL. ONCE THIS FRONT CLEARS THE REGION OVERNIGHT, GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL POTENTIALLY BRING 35 MPH WINDS FRIDAY AFTERNOON. ON THE FLIP SIDE OF THINGS, WE’LL GET A MUCH NEEDED BREAK FROM THE HUMIDITY THAT WE’VE BEEN DEALING WITH FOR A BETTER PART OF THIS WEEK. THE LATEST FORECAST COMPUTER MODELS HAVE HIGH- PRESSURE STAYING WITH US THROUGH MUCH OF THE WEEKEND, ALTHOUGH MORE CLOUDS WILL BE SEEN ON SUNDAY.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND HUMID WITH A CHANCE FOR SOME SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS: 74-84. SOUTH WINDS AROUND 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EARLY EVENING, BEFORE VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES AND POTENTIALLY PATCHY FOG AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS: 62-72. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY. SOME STORMS COULD BE SEVERE WITH HIGH WINDS AND LARGE HAIL. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

FRIDAY: BECOMING PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. WINDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, THEN INCREASING CLOUDINESS OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE LOW 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR A LATE DAY/EVENING SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER