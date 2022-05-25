Any showers and drizzle that was out there wrapped up yesterday afternoon, but the clouds and cool temperatures stuck around. We’re waking up to another grey sky this morning, with temperatures only falling into the 50’s overnight. While there is still a low spinning away to our south that will keep pushing clouds in from the east today, the high pressure over the Northeast will have a little more to say about the forecast. Drier air should push in far enough that we get some breaks in the clouds, especially to the north. We won’t be as cool as yesterday, especially where the sun breaks out, so expect highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. There could also be a sprinkle or two to the south, with a better chance of spotty showers tonight as clouds stick with us.

On Thursday there will be a warm front pushing up from the south, which will drive us back into the middle and upper 70’s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue, and as the front passes by some spotty showers will likely develop. The truly soggy and active weather won’t arrive until Friday, as an occluded low approaches from the west. We’ll have warmth, and plenty of moisture to work with, but the question is when exactly this system will pass through. If it’s during the peak heating hours of the afternoon, there is a chance we will see some strong to severe storms. This is the variable we’re watching, but the SPC has already highlighted us under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5). Either way, it’s going to be a rainy end to the week as the holiday weekend approaches.

The models are continuing to hold with the trend that this low will continue to linger nearby into Saturday, enough so that isolated showers and clouds will kick off the holiday weekend. This will be a bummer for those starting their Memorial Day celebrations early, but conditions are looking up for the rest of the weekend. High pressure builds in on Sunday, pushing us back into the 80’s for the first time since this past weekend. Even sunnier skies will be likely on Memorial Day, with above-average warmth expected as this sunshine continues into next Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday folks!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two possible to the south. Winds: ESE 8-12 mph, High: 67 (65-71)

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible to the south. Winds: SE 3-5 mph, Low: 57 (54-59)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 74 (70-77), Low: 66 (63-68)

Friday: Cloudy with rain and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.