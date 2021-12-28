Still cloudy, but catching a brief break from rain showers

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers returning this evening. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, High: 49 (45-52)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Winds: E 4-8 mph, Low: 41 (38-43)

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers, mostly late in the day. Winds: ESE 3-5 mph, High: 50 (47-53), Low: 43 (40-45)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty AM rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows on the lower to middle 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Wintry precipitation turned over to a damp and chilly rest of the day yesterday, as temperatures continued to hover in the upper 30’s with light drizzle falling. Damp conditions continue this morning with some breaks in the cloud cover, and some fog has developed as a result. While this fog will dissipate shortly after sunrise, clouds quickly fill back in and stick around for the rest of the day. Even with the extra cloud cover, we’re looking at a brief lull in the rainfall as we wait for the next storm system to arrive. It won’t be long before that happens though, as a low pressure center follows a stalled boundary to our south tonight. Scattered showers will make it soggy heading into Wednesday morning.

Continued chances for showers will be in the forecast thanks to yet another low pressure arriving late Wednesday. We can’t completely rule out some rainfall during the day, but the bulk of the precipitation should occur more toward the evening and overnight hours. All the while, temperatures will mostly be on the mild side, as we warm up into the 50’s and eventually approach the 60’s before the week wraps up. An area of high pressure will briefly budge that lingering stalled boundary more to the south for Thursday and Friday, ending rain chances and giving us a little bit of sunshine before 2021 ends.

As we ring in the new year and end our celebrations, Mother Nature will be bringing quite a strong storm system across the country to kick off 2022. While the exact track of this storm system is still a bit in question and could play a large role in exactly what we see over the weekend, New Year’s Day is looking like quite the soaker. Steady rain is expected and could make a decent dent in our recent dry spell, with a half to three quarters of an inch easily achievable. Scattered showers continue for a bit on Sunday, with much colder air arriving as the weekend wraps up. If this colder air gets here before the precipitation ends, we could see a brief bit of snowfall, but right now it doesn’t look like it would be anything to write home about. Skies will clear out with chilly highs in the 30’s for next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson