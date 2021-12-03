Still breezy but not as gusty into the weekend

Friday: Partly cloudy and still a bit breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 54 (50-57)

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, Low: 38 (35-41)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NNW 8-12 mph, High: 56 (52-60), Low: 31 (27-34)

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with AM rain/snow showers possible, then just rain showers are expected. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the 30’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Unseasonable warmth and wind highlighted our day yesterday, and it certainly was a very warm day. Highs nearly tied and even exceeded records in some locations as we climbed into the upper 60’s. The wind was gusty, but thankfully it didn’t get too bad with gusts topping out in the 30-40 mph range. We’re done with the gustiness now, but it’s still going to be a bit breezy on this Friday. We’ll have a little more sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures along with that, as we top out in the 50’s, which is still a bit mild for this time of year. Calm conditions will prevail by tonight as we head into the weekend.

High pressure is going to keep some clipper systems to our north at bay as they pass by, giving us dry conditions and some sunshine all weekend long. After another slightly mild day on Saturday, a reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives Saturday night. Our high temperatures will only top out in the upper 40’s as a result Sunday, but this cooler air won’t last too long. We’ll finally have a storm system track close enough to the area to bring back some scattered rain showers along a cold front Monday. Ahead of this front, a good deal of warmer air will be drawn up from the south and return us all the way up to the 60’s. The roller coaster keeps on going though, as it gets much colder again by Tuesday.

By colder, it means it will finally be more seasonal for December, as overnight lows head down to the freezing mark with highs only in the 40’s on a dry Tuesday. This colder air will be important by Wednesday though, as a very potent storm system rolls in. We’re looking at a good deal of soggy weather regardless, but the big question is whether it will be just rain or a mix of rain and snow. As of right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty but the most likely scenario would be a brief mix Wednesday morning before just rain from there on out the rest of the day. Regardless, this system will be gone by Thursday, with clouds and a few sprinkles being all that’s left over.

Have a great start to your weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson