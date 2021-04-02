Still breezy and chilly, temps rebounding this weekend

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly, and breezy, with a few more clouds possible over the mountains. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 45 (41-48)

Friday night: Mostly clear with calmer winds. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 27 (20-30)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, High: 56 (51-59), Low: 38 (34-42)

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible over the mountains. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

You would have thought we flipped the calendars back to January or February and not to April with yesterday’s conditions. Cold northwest winds gusted around all day long, and we had occasional snow showers and squalls straight into the evening. Other than a few flurries, the snow has ended, but the winds have not. We’re in for another chilly and blustery day, with gusts up to 30 mph possible once again. Chilly temperatures this morning won’t recover much today even with more sunshine in store, as highs only hit the 40’s once again. Calmer conditions finally prevail tonight, but it’s going to be below freezing for one more night under mostly clear skies.

Heading into the holiday weekend, things are for sure looking up. High pressure begins to settle to our south, changing the wind to be out of the west. This will start to bring back some warmer conditions, with highs back into the 50’s Saturday. A weak disturbance will cause a slight wind shift and a few more clouds on Easter Sunday, but it won’t stop the warm up as high temperatures head into the 60’s. If you have any outside plans for the holiday, things are looking perfect and you shouldn’t have anything to worry about weather-wise!

Even into next week, we look to hold onto a fairly quiet and warmer pattern as the overall atmospheric flow gets a little blocked up. Monday will be mostly sunny as we make a run toward 70 degrees. A weak low pressure center will begin crossing the Great Lakes as high pressure to the south begins sliding ever so gradually to the southeast. The front with this system should stay just far enough away Tuesday for more sunshine, but a stray shower could be possible into the mountains. This front will eventually stall out nearby into the end of next week, continuing to keep a slight rain chance in place next Wednesday and Thursday but still more dry time than not is likely.

Have an amazing Friday and a great Easter weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson