Still a bit breezy, clearing out for a brief time

Wednesday: Clearing out and still breezy, with mostly to partly cloudy skies in the morning then mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph, High: 68 (64-71)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds: Light N, Low: 44 (39-47)

Thursday: Partly cloudy through the morning, with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 64 (60-68), Low: 52 (50-55)

Friday: Cloudy with steady rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Halloween: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Damp, windy, and cool conditions made for a nasty one out there yesterday on the back side of this latest storm system. Winds continued to howl overnight, as gusts topped 40 mph in several locations. The storm system is still spinning away off the Northeastern coastline, producing clouds and occasional wind gusts this morning. As the storm pulls away later, we’ll get some sunshine to break back out, and winds will calm down some, but it will still be a breezy one. Temperatures ramp back up into the upper 60’s with the sunnier skies, and then we’ll see the opposite effect under clear skies tonight, as it turns quite chilly and calm.

This brief bout of calm weather is being brought in by high pressure, which is going to be just as quickly followed up by the next storm system to end the week. While we see some sunshine Thursday morning, clouds are going to return from the southwest through the afternoon. Showers will hold off until Thursday night, but after midnight it will be rather soggy as a warm front arrives. A strong low pressure center will eject out of the Mississippi Valley on Friday, with a strong onshore flow over our area. This will set us up for the perfect ingredients for steady rainfall and more wind. The highest impacts of the wind and the potential for flooding will be across the higher elevations but flooding issues can’t be ruled out toward the coast.

All the steady rain will start winding down Friday night, with scattered showers lingering around the center of the low on Saturday. At the very least, trick-or-treaters can rejoice because we’ll start clearing out on Halloween, with seasonably cool but not to chilly weather to collect all the candy that’s out there. High pressure will stick around into the first couple of days of November as well, keeping things seasonal and sunny for this time of year.

Enjoy the slightly calmer conditions and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson