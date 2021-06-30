Stifling heat not done yet, isolated storms this evening

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with isolated PM showers and storms. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, High: 96 (92-99), Heat Index: 100-104

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Winds: W 4-8 mph, Low: 72 (69-75)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and storms. A few strong storms are possible, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 85 (80-87), Low: 68 (65-70)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with AM showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

4th of July: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’ve been stuck on repeat the first couple days of this week, and that repeat button has featured plenty of heat. Afternoon temperatures once again jumped into the middle 90’s with heat index values just above 100 degrees. There weren’t really any storms nearby yesterday, but that will not be the case today. A low over Quebec will start pushing a front south, providing the needed trigger for storms. First though, we’ll build up that stifling heat once again into the afternoon, with temperatures and heat index values possibly being a few ticks higher. Isolated storms will start to fire in the late afternoon across southern PA and push south toward sunset. Lingering showers and few storms will stay scattered about the area tonight.

This front won’t completely cross through until tomorrow, and with its close proximity to the area rain and storms will make for a rather soggy day. Clouds will certainly limit how much heat and instability will be able to build up, but there should be plenty from previous days to spark up some strong storms. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main things to watch for, especially with storms likely to be slow-moving. The biggest change from this front will be that we see a sharp decline in temperatures and humidity into Friday, especially once the rain wraps up. That will likely take place Friday afternoon, with models now agreeing that the front should head out and rain will end by the second half of the day.

While the front will still linger just south and east of the area into the holiday weekend and could still play a role, the forecast for the holiday weekend has improved. Isolated showers and a few storms will remain possible Saturday with much cooler conditions. By the 4th of July, while a shower or two can’t be ruled out, it looks like we’ll end up with a dry and quite beautiful day for any celebrations that are planned. Ridging to our north should keep us dry and also begin to warm us back up on Monday, and we’ll be back into the lower 90’s with isolated storm chances by next Tuesday.

One more day of heat to get through, stay cool! Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson