Surprisingly, even after reaching the middle 90’s across the area yesterday afternoon, we only tied one temperature record and didn’t break any others. Despite not being record-breaking, yesterday’s heat was downright sweltering and we’re feeling the leftovers of that on this very mild and muggy morning. Air temperatures may back off a bit and only top out in the lower 90’s today, but the humidity levels are going to be on the rise as we wait for a cold front. That will push the heat index into the middle and upper 90’s, making it feel just as stifling as yesterday. Take all the same precautions as yesterday to stay cool and hydrated out there today. A few spotty storms will be possible in all this heat, with a slightly better chance for storms tonight as the cold front drops south out of PA.

Thursday is set to be our stormiest day of the week as the cold front drops very slowly across the area. With how much heat and humidity have built up, it won’t take much to fire up the rain and storms, especially by the afternoon. Given the setup, we’re not looking at a widespread severe outbreak like last week, but a few storms could certainly go severe. The main threat is likely to be damaging winds, as the ingredients really aren’t there for hail or tornadoes to develop. Scattered showers and storms will continue but wain into Thursday night, with clear skies expected by Friday morning.

It’s going to be just plain beautiful into the weekend as a lot of cooler and drier air arrives behind all the rain and storms. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s Friday through Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Plenty of sunshine will accompany these very seasonal temperatures, with a few clouds rolling back in by Monday. After zonal flow keeps us quiet into early next week, the next storm system is likely to arrive by next Tuesday. At the very least we’re looking at isolated showers and storms, but these could become more widespread depending on how things develop.

Stay as cool as you can once again and have a great Wednesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with spotty storms possible. Winds: WNW 4-8 mph, High: 92 (89-95)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Winds: L&V, Low: 70 (68-73)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM rain and storms, a few storms could turn severe with damaging winds. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, High: 87 (84-90), Low: 62 (58-65)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.