All things considered, we caught a nice break from the heat yesterday with clouds and storms nearby. That break will be ending abruptly today, starting with a warm, muggy, and foggy morning. Temperatures are set to soar back into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Dewpoints will be back up near 70 degrees again, creating a heat index in the middle to upper 90’s. Despite all this energy and moisture, a solid cap will be in place keeping storms at bay, for the most part. It does appear some isolated storm activity will pop up over the mountains to the west late this afternoon and evening, but it won’t be anything too crazy. Another small batch of storms could drift down from the north late tonight into Thursday morning as warm and muggy conditions continue.

A cold front will be swinging in on Thursday, but it’s going to be taking its time. After the initial round of showers and storms rolls through in the early morning, most of the day will be quiet, with even more heat and humidity. It doesn’t appear likely that Heat Advisories will be needed yet, but even if they aren’t it won’t be pleasant to be outside. The next round of storms along the actual cold front will move in late in the afternoon into the early overnight. If these storms arrive earlier, they could pose a threat of damaging winds, but that’s not a certainty by any means. Things will clear out and then we turn sweltering one more time on Friday before a secondary cold front finally drives in much cooler and comfortable air just in time for the weekend.

Father’s Day weekend is indeed going to be phenomenal, as Canadian high pressure brings us sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70’s. Get that grill ready and go spend some time with dad outside to enjoy the weather! Into early next week, temperatures will be rising back up into the 80’s Monday and Tuesday, with humidity also back on the rise. Our next chance for showers and storms will come with a warm front on Tuesday, but at this point we’re only talking isolated activity.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and stay cool out there!

7-Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with isolated showers and storms, mainly to the west. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, High: 89 (86-93), Heat Index: 92-97

Wednesday night: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and storms. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 70 (66-73)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered showers and storms, a few storms could be on the strong side. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 88 (85-92), Heat Index: 94-99, Low: 71 (68-74)

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

1st Day of Summer: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.