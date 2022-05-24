It was already a much cooler day yesterday, but as clouds continued to roll in you could really notice the difference. Eventually, these clouds gave way to showers and steadier rain overnight, which continues here this morning. The main batch of steadier rain is situated across the southern half of the viewing area, and this is rotating to the east. Most of western MD and the Eastern Panhandle are already starting to dry out, but it’s still going to be a cool and damp day. Easterly winds are setting up and will continue all day long, keeping clouds locked in place and keeping temperatures from getting much higher than the lower 60’s. Light drizzle will also continue under this setup into tonight, but we should trend drier into Wednesday morning.

We’ll be wedged between high pressure over the Northeast and the low that continues to sit off the Carolina coast from Wednesday into Thursday. This will give us more of the same tomorrow, with plenty of clouds, some occasional showers, and cool temperatures. Some added dry air from the north should keep shower activity to a minimum, but it’s not going to be enough to say it’ll be completely dry. A warm front is going to lift north on Thursday, bringing temperatures back up and potentially sparking a few spotty storms. The last couple of days being so cool and stable should limit the storm development, but again, it’s not enough to drop the chance altogether.

A nearly stalled low pressure will then approach Friday, bringing a cold front that should produce widespread showers and storms. Right now, the ingredients don’t look favorable for strong to severe storms, but this is still something we’ll watch in the coming days. Some flooding issues could arise if these storms are moving slow enough, especially after how soggy some locations have been. Models continue to trend toward a very slow exit of this system into the holiday weekend, which would keep unsettled weather in play for Saturday. Right now, I’ve kept rain chances out of the forecast, but clouds are likely to hold steady. We warm up and finally see some clearing for Sunday and into Memorial Day.

Stay dry out there and have a terrific Tuesday!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with steady showers coming to an end, being replaced by light drizzle. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 63 (59-66)

Tuesday night: Cloudy with light drizzle possible. Winds: NE 3-5 mph, Low: 53 (50-55)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Winds: E 5-10 mph, High: 66 (62-69), Low: 57 (54-59)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty storms possible. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.