Steady rain continues, transitioning to freezing rain Friday AM

Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with steady rain continuing. Winds: S 10-20 mph, High: 48 (45-51)

Thursday night: Cloudy and breezy with more rain, transitioning over slowly to freezing rain to the north. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph, Low: 33 (31-35)

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with freezing rain and sleet to the north, just plain rain to the south. Conditions will be drying out through the afternoon. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 38 (33-41), Low: 21 (17-24)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s going to be a very soggy day, as the storm system we’ve been expecting all week long has finally arrived. Rain showers arrived early last night and have picked up to a steadier rain for this morning. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy straight into tonight, as there will be very few dry breaks with this slow-moving storm system. Winds will stay breezy, and temperatures will continue to trend mild, even spiking all the way up into the 50’s by around midnight. After this surge of warmth, the cold front of this storm will finally roll in, and then it gets colder, and fast. By sunrise tomorrow morning, we’ll be back down toward the freezing mark, and this will impact what kind of precipitation is in store.

As this storm system transitions toward the coastline, much colder air will fill in right at the surface while warmer air holds strong aloft. This will give the perfect setup for primarily freezing rain, with some sleet mixing in. This will be most likely over southern PA, northern MD, and the Eastern Panhandle, where up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible by mid-day on Friday. This will create very slick conditions for the morning commute, so please be cautious. Those more to the south will see just rain up until the storm finally heads out and we clear out tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will fall quite a bit Friday night, so any recent fresh rain could re-freeze and lead to more ice by Saturday morning.

Starting the weekend, it will be decently cold, with lows in the teens and highs barely scraping toward 30 degrees on Saturday. After that, we will moderate things quite a bit under very sunny skies on Sunday. This quiet weather will keep on going into next week, with some storm systems nearby but not close enough to do much. Cloud cover will increase a bit early on Monday with a system to our south, and it will uptick once again Tuesday as a dry cold front passes through. We’ll even see a slight drop in temperatures on Tuesday, but it won’t be much of anything with highs staying in the 40’s straight into next Wednesday.

Stay dry and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson