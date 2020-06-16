Staying dry, rain chances only steadily increase through Wednesday and Thursday

Tuesday: Broken clouds, with more clouds expected to the south and more sunshine to the north. A stray shower can’t be ruled out in Northern Virginia. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 79 (72-83)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, showers still hold south. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph, Low: 58 (54-61)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible, mainly across Northern Virginia. Winds: ENE 8-12 mph, High: 80 (74-83), Low: 62 (57-65)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

1st Day of Summer: Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the middle and upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

The glories of a stagnant weather pattern have been on full display so far this week, especially being stuck right in between two of the features. With the stalled low still to our south and the strong high to our north, we saw a dry day yesterday with the northern half of the viewing area seeing a decent deal of sunshine while the southern half had more clouds. Today, that same setup will repeat once again with temperatures generally in the 70’s. The rain to the south will try to nudge a bit farther north, but once again won’t quite make it here just yet aside from a stray shower over Northern Virginia.

On Wednesday, we start to see the northward progression of the low, which pushes the best chance of showers into Northern Virginia finally. It’s likely the rest of us still stay fairly dry, but it will be a bit cloudier out there. Thursday the low will be directly overhead, but this is about the time it will be washing out as well. So, while Thursday is our best shot at seeing any widespread rainfall, we’re looking at just some scattered showers with more dry time than not in most locations due to the weakening nature of the low. Even still, upslope flow could cause a bit of heavy rain over the eastern edge Blue Ridge Mountains, which is one spot we’ll keep an eye on for Thursday.

Beginning on Friday, conditions will start to really warm up with the pattern finally getting back into gear. Isolated showers and storms will still be possible with what’s left of the low heading out; otherwise it will be well into the 80’s with some sunshine returning. Saturday and Sunday look hot and a bit humid, with lots of dry time but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out with such hot conditions in place. By next Monday, the first cold front in quite some time nears the area as it weakens, bringing yet another isolated, but not widespread chance for showers and storms.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson