Staying dry into Tuesday along the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, A WARM FRONT MOVES NORTH, BRINGING AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS AND POSSIBLY A STRAY SPRINKLE TO THE AREA, BUT MOST OF THE REGION REMAINS DRY. FORECASTED LOWS SHOULD BE A LITTLE MILDER THAN THE LAST COUPLE OF NIGHTS, RANGING BETWEEN THE MID-40S TO MID-50S. TUESDAY, THE HIGH-PRESSURE THAT GAVE US TONS OF SUNSHINE TO START THE WEEK, WILL MOVE OFF THE COAST, ALLOWING FOR A FEW MORE CLOUDS TO MOVE IN, BUT IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE DRY AND GETTING WARMER. TUESDAY`S HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 70S TO MID-80S, WHILE EVERYONE EXCEPT THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS SHOULD BE WELL INTO THE 80S ON WEDNESDAY. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE IN THE 50S AND LOWER 60S TUESDAY NIGHT, AND MORE WIDESPREAD 60S WEDNESDAY NIGHT. A FEW RECORDS COULD BE APPROACHED WEDNESDAY, SO IT WILL BE SOMETHING TO WATCH!

THE WEATHER WILL CONTINUE TO STAY DRY THROUGH WEDNESDAY, ALTHOUGH THERE LOOKS TO BE A FEW MORE MID TO HIGH-LEVEL CLOUDS ACROSS THE AREA. WEDNESDAY NIGHT A FEW SHOWERS COULD DRIFT INTO LOCATIONS, BUT A BETTER CHANCE WILL BE LATE THURSDAY AND INTO FRIDAY, AS A COLD FRONT TO OUR WEST IS FORECAST TO FINALLY MOVE THROUGH OUR REGION. A THUNDERSTORM THREAT CAN`T BE RULED OUT JUST AHEAD OF THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, BUT WIDESPREAD SEVERE WEATHER IS NOT EXPECTED. A COOLING TREND BEGINS BEHIND THE FRONT ON FRIDAY AND CONTINUING INTO THIS WEEKEND. TEMPERATURES DURING THE DAY FRIDAY WILL STILL BE WARM IN THE 60S AND 70S BUT WILL BE ABOUT 10 DEGREES COOLER THAN THURSDAY. HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD BACK INTO OUR REGION FOR THE WEEKEND ALONG WITH COOLER TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S AND THE 70S UNDER SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES.

TONIGHT: CLEAR RO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. LOWS RANGE FROM 45-55 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE UPPER 70S TO THE LOW 80S..

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. WARM. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SPOTTY SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS EARLY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 70 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND PLEASANT. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!