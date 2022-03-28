Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with a few flurries. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 36 (30-39)

Monday night: Partly cloudy, still breezy, and cold. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 20 (15-23)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with some clouds returning late. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 45 (40-50), Low: 31 (27-34)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a light AM wintry mix. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and wind. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Many of you may be asking when winter will finally leave us alone, especially after this weekend. Gusty winds, colder temperatures, and flakes were the common theme both Saturday and Sunday, and today won’t be much different. We’re still going to be stuck on the colder side of a massive trough that continues to linger over the Northeast, and this won’t be budging until tomorrow. Gusty winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph, with gusts that could reach as high as 40 mph. Record cold highs could be tested, with many locations not escaping the 30’s. Tonight will be just as cold, with lows down into the teens and 20’s with even colder wind chills.

High pressure will center overhead tomorrow and then slowly slide to the east, which will help to give us some improvement. Mostly sunny skies will kick us back into the 40’s, but clouds will slowly return late in the day. A warm front will be the cause of these clouds, and it will even create some light precipitation into Wednesday morning. There will still be plenty of cold air right near the surface, as this warmer air higher in the atmosphere and precipitation arrives. As a result, it’s likely we get a light wintry mix during this time, enough to make things a bit tricky out there. Drier conditions return in the afternoon as temperatures really start warming up.

Those temperature dials will climb right through the 50’s and 60’s and into the 70’s by Thursday as a powerful storm system approaches from the west. All this warmth will be out ahead of a strong cold front that will produce a solid dose of rain and wind. Severe weather doesn’t appear to be a major threat, but it’s not out of the question for a few thunderstorms with stronger wind gusts Thursday afternoon and evening. A zonal (quiet) pattern sets up behind the rain and wind for Friday and Saturday, with very seasonal temperatures for the beginning of April. Some showers will be possible again next Sunday.

Stay warm out there and have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson