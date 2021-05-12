Staying a little chilly but with more sunshine

Wednesday: A few clouds early, then mostly sunny and a little breezy. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph, High: 65 (62-69)

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 41 (30-44)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 68 (64-71), Low: 48 (43-51)

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Another wave of clouds and slightly breezy winds kept us a little on the chilly side to end Tuesday, and it’s gotten even chillier overnight now that skies have cleared out some. There’s quite the temperature spread across the area this morning, with lower 50’s toward the coastline and lower 30’s all the way west into the mountains. Over time, any lingering clouds will break up and we’ll have lots of sunshine later today. Temperatures will rebound, but we’ll once again only manage to hit the middle 60’s in most spots. Under fairly clear skies and calm conditions again tonight, we’ll be back at it with chilly conditions. Still shouldn’t be too bad to the east, but freezing temperatures are certainly possible into the Allegheny Highlands.

A warming trend finally begins to kick in tomorrow, though it will be a slow one. The very broad area of high pressure that’s having the most influence on our conditions this week will begin sliding east, allowing for a weak return flow from the south. Upper 60’s will be more possible under mostly sunny skies Thursday, but with this broad area of high pressure beginning to break down there will be weak disturbances around starting on Friday. These won’t amount to much other than some increased cloud cover and spotty showers through the weekend, but we’ll still have that possibility of running into a little rainfall.

The overall pattern across the country still won’t be showing much change into early next week, but there will be a pretty widespread storm system churning up across the Midwest. This system will be broad enough to extend a warm front into the very edge of the Mid-Atlantic, which should be enough of a trigger for isolated showers and storms next Monday and Tuesday. Especially with temperatures back into the 70’s, the ingredients will be there for slightly higher rain chances, though it does still look like there won’t be an all-day rain event coming in the near future.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson