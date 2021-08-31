Stay weather alert on Wednesday

Tonight, as a warm front lifts north across the area, coverage of showers and thunderstorms will start to increase as low temperatures will be in the mid-60s to upper 70s. The bulk of Ida`s remnants; however; are expected to move through our region on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is expected to overspread the area after midnight Tuesday with the northern and western portions of the forecast seeing a widespread 2-5 inches; and possible pockets of higher amounts. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the area until Thursday morning. In addition to heavy rain, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has raised our severe risk, given the type of environment in place. Any storm that forms tomorrow should be capable of exhibiting characteristics that would produce multiple tornadoes and instances of damaging straight-line winds. The primetime for seeing any tornadoes would be after 2 pm and up until 7 pm before the line of storms with Ida moves out of the region.

Flooding is looking likely across much of the viewing area, and now, based on the track of Ida, there is an enhanced risk of seeing severe weather, in particular…tornadoes. The current thinking is that those most at risk are from Frederick County, MD down to D.C. and all points east of there. Stay tuned to WDVM tomorrow and just as importantly, stay safe! – ssumner@localdvm

Once Ida moves away, much-approved weather will be seen and felt across the region. High pressure will bring in a refreshing northwest wind, giving us a less humid air mass and slightly cooler temperatures. Friday and Saturday will feature tons of sunshine and highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 50s to lower 60s. As the high slides more out to sea Sunday, our wind will shift out of the south and west and warmer temperatures will make a return.

Tonight: Heavy rain develops. Lows range from 63-79 degrees.

Wednesday: Heavy rain, gusty winds and severe storms all possible. Highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Sunny and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great rest of the day!