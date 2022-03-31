**UPDATE**: The SPC has upgraded us to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather the rest of today into tonight. The timing and threats still remain the same. Damaging winds are likely, with a spin-up tornado not out of the question.

This afternoon into the early half of the evening, strong to severe weather potential is climbing with the greatest threat of gusty winds, along with the possibility of spin-up tornadoes. Storms have started to line up near the I-81 corridor and will move to the east of the Blue Ridge mountains from mid-afternoon to the drive home from work across the heart of the viewing area. The last areas to see active weather will be along and to the east of I-95 and the timing for storms there begins around 6 pm and runs to near 10 pm. Overnight, our skies will begin to clear, and cooler and drier air will move in, but it will still be breezy behind the powerful cold front. Currently, the Severe Storms Prediction Center has all areas along and east of I-81 and the Blue Ridge Mountains, right down to the coast, under an Enhanced Risk for seeing severe storms which means the threat of widespread storms is a good possibility. There could even be a Wind Advisory issued due to the potentially strong winds, so stay with the WDVM weather team as we’ll keep you informed when alerts are issued. Friday evening the winds will diminish and clear skies will help to drop the low temps back down into the 30s. Please stay safe today and when it is safe, send in your photos and videos to our WDVM Facebook page and/or WDVM Facebook weather page.

WDVM Meteorologist

Scott Sumner