Stay weather alert, as a powerful cold front drops into Northern Virginia Thursday

Good Wednesday! As the night unfolds, some late afternoon storms will translate into some isolated early evening storms. Once again overnight temperatures will be mild and muggy with a temperature range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. This front won’t completely cross through until Thursday night, and clouds will certainly limit how much heat and instability will be able to build up, but some strong to severe storms are still possible during the day. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be the main things to watch for, especially with storms likely to be slow-moving. The National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch for Thursday heading into Friday morning, as some 1-3” of rain is possible creating some flooding of small streams and creeks along with urban flooding. The biggest change from this front will be that we see a sharp decline in temperatures and humidity into Friday, especially once the rain wraps up. That will likely take place Friday afternoon, with models now agreeing that the front should head out and rain will end by the second half of the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all areas east of I-81 in Maryland, and Virginia. The Flood Watch begins Thursday afternoon and extends into Friday morning. Several inches of rain are possible with a slow moving cold front. Heavy rain in a short amount of time, could easily cause streams and creeks to overflow their banks, in addition to creating Flash Flooding in urban areas. -Scott Sumner

While the front will still linger just south and of the area into the holiday weekend and could still play a role, the forecast for the holiday weekend has improved. Isolated showers will remain possible Saturday with below normal temperatures. By the 4th of July, it looks to be dry and partly cloudy and in general quite a beautiful day. Ridging to our north should keep us dry and also begin to warm us back up on Monday, and we’ll be back into the lower 90’s with isolated storm chances by next Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with early evening storms. Lows range from 69-77 degrees.

Thursday: Strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the 70s.

Fourth of July: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with isolated t-storms. Highs in the 90s.

Have a great rest of the day!