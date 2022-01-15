Starting out with snow Sunday afternoon

Cold and quiet for Saturday. Expect clouds to build as we head throughout the day. Snowfall will begin sometime Sunday afternoon but will cause issues as we head early on in the evening. We will have to watch the rain-snow line as it makes its northern track, impacting snowfall totals.

If the line moves further north, the less snow we will see. However, if the line stays south, we could see much heavier snow. Along with the snowfall, we will also see light icing accumulations, adding up to a quarter inch. Significant icing looks to be south of Harrisonburg and Charlottesville.

While we begin Sunday afternoon with snow, there may be a change from snow to rain overnight. We are also looking at the idea of light freezing rain accumulating, making the roads hazardous Sunday night into early Monday. However, as we head into next week, highs will briefly return into the 40s midweek before sliding back down into the 30s and 20s to end the week.

Saturday: Overcast skies with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with snow beginning to fall in the afternoon. The snow becomes heaviest after 6 p.m. Highs will be in the 30s.\

Monday: Snow to change over to rain or freezing rain early in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen