Hopefully, you’ve stocked up on ways to stay cool because we’re about to turn up the dial on our temperatures. Before that though, we are dealing with some leftover thunderstorm activity that rolled all the way in from the Midwest. This cluster of storms is going to impact western MD and the Eastern Panhandle this morning before weakening. Another cluster of storms will pass by across PA later, and it could clip the PA-MD line and produce some rain in the afternoon. Other than these passing storms, we’re gearing up for that jump into the lower 90’s by this afternoon. With many of us staying dry, we should easily get there, but the early clouds from these passing storms may be just enough to keep parts of the area in the upper 80’s. Either way, we’ll stay very mild tonight as well.

Saturday is going to be the peak of the heat this weekend, as air temperatures are expected to hit the middle 90’s with a consistent southerly flow and less cloud cover than today. There will be some dry air aloft in the atmosphere, and there are signs this could get mixed down to the surface. Because of this possibility, humidity levels should stay a bit lower and thus our heat index values won’t skyrocket. Even still, we could see those heat index ratings near 100 degrees, and with this being the first real heat of the season you’ll want to take every precaution possible to stay cool and hydrated if you’ll be outside for a lengthy amount of time.

A cold front is going to roll in and bring some relief before the weekend is over, but we are likely to heat up one last time before that happens. Temperatures on Sunday will be like today, just scraping back toward 90 degrees with plenty of humidity this time around. The cold front will roll in with scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon, with the cooler air arriving overnight. Highs will be much cooler, back in the 70’s, on Monday and Tuesday. There will be plenty of clouds lingering around as the cold front stalls just south of us. This same front will drift back north on Wednesday, bringing temperatures back up a bit and producing scattered showers. A different cold front will also be rolling in next Thursday, keeping the unsettled streak going with more scattered showers and storms.

Stay cool out there and have a safe and fun weekend everyone!

7-Day Forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy and getting hot, with spotty storms possible mainly near the PA-MD line. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 91 (87-94)

Friday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, Low: 71 (67-73)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 94 (90-96), Heat Index: 95-100, Low: 70 (66-72)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.