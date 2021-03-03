Some warmth to go with the sunshine today

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 57 (53-61)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy with a few mountain flurries possible. Winds: WNW 8-12 mph, Low: 34 (30-37)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slightly chillier, and breezy at times. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 46 (42-49), Low: 26 (21-28)

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Conditions were a little chilly but otherwise very beautiful by early March standards yesterday. Winds continued to calm down through the day, and we have another seasonably chilly but calm early morning out there currently. A storm system is passing well south of us with plenty of rain, with yesterday’s high keeping that unsettled weather away. This setup does favor a push of warmer air our direction today, and temperatures this afternoon are expected to jump into the warmer 50’s and lower 60’s for a brief bit. A cold front is going to drop south from the Great Lakes tonight, bringing a slight increase in clouds and a few potential snowflakes over the mountains.

Despite having very little impact on the area in terms of precipitation, this front will usher chillier temperatures back in for the remainder of the week. Winds are expected to pick back up and be breezy as this happens Thursday and Thursday night. It’s still going to be very sunny though, so it shouldn’t get too cold out there. Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday through Sunday, with high temperatures generally in the 40’s with overnight lows down into the 20’s and lower 30’s.

Even with such a long stretch of beautiful conditions, it looks like we’re going to keep it going at least through the beginning of next week too. The main area of high pressure responsible for all of this sunshine will be sliding east of the area Monday into next Tuesday, which does mean a return of more warmth. Highs will jump into the 50’s for Monday, with widespread 60’s looking likely next Tuesday. Of course, with all that warmth there does appear to be an impending storm system and plenty of soggy weather on the way toward the end of next week. But for now, with that unsettled weather so far off, let’s enjoy all of this sunshine while we have it!

Have a fantastic Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson