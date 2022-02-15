Some warmth returns after a frigid start

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 39 (36-43)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, Low: 25 (21-28)

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, warmer, and breezy. Winds: S 15-25 mph, High: 51 (48-54), Low: 41 (38-43)

Thursday: Cloudy with PM rain. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy with AM rain showers possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the week, and you’ve managed to stay warm in this brief frigid snap. After barely scraping back to 30 degrees yesterday, we got even colder overnight under mostly clear skies and calm conditions. Readings this morning are in the teens, and it won’t start warming up until a few hours after sunrise. The good news is we have a strong area of high pressure right overhead, which means plenty of warming sunshine that should push us back up toward the 40-degree mark. This same area of high pressure will gradually start sliding east of us tonight, bringing back some southerly winds and keeping lows in a more manageable range tonight, in the 20’s.

The main story for the rest of the work week will be a storm system churning across the center of the country and into the Great Lakes. On the eastern side of this strengthening low, southerly winds are going to become even more blustery over our area, and thus we’ll be getting even warmer. Highs will reach the 50’s on Wednesday, then the 60’s on Thursday. Clouds will be steadily increasing as well, though one change to the forecast is that rainfall should hold off until late on Thursday. Most of the soggy weather we’ll see will be Thursday night, with steady rain likely. A few rain showers will linger into Friday morning, but almost all the precipitation will be over with before the night ends.

It will be getting cooler behind this storm system, but nothing too drastic as we head toward the weekend. Highs will be in the 40’s with breezy winds sticking around for a bit on Friday. A reinforcing cold front will clip the area as a low passes by to the north on Saturday, but it won’t do much to adjust temperatures much further. Another area of high pressure moves in Sunday giving us plenty of sunshine to end the weekend, and then we’ll start warming back up yet again as this high slides east of us to kick off next week.

Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson