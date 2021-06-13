Some severe storms later Sunday, Monday

After seeing heavy rains last week, storms this early week may increase the likelihood of downed trees and powerlines in severe storms. Some storms Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening will be strong to severe. Be sure to download the WDVM 25 Weather app and turn on notifications and allow location services to get the latest weather alerts for weather where you live.

Showers and storms Monday will pop up near the afternoon/evening drive at 5. A few may find themselves caught in the middle of the weather Monday. Be cautious, and be sure to check live weather radar before you head home from work Monday. After an active start to the week, the rest of the week looks calm and comfortable, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Clouds will build late week into next weekend before our next available chance of precipitation. You may have to water the gardens between now and then before our next rain chance to come the following week. The likelihood of increased drought conditions is low, though. Temperatures may creep back above average again before seeing our next chance of rain that will hopefully send temperatures back closer to average.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Some severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Monday: Severe storms possible around the drive home. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny with highs in the 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday: A mix of clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a good week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen