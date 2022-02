Tonight, we’ll have clear to mostly clear skies and light winds and that will help to drop our temperatures to the tune of 19 degrees in the mountains to 31 degrees along the I-95 corridor. As high pressure continues to move further away, that will lead to a south wind, helping the thermometer on Wednesday to climb into the 40s. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally