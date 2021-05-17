Some morning fog, then another fairly quiet day

Monday: Morning fog gradually giving way to partly cloudy skies and a stray shower or two across Virginia, but fairly dry for most. Winds: SSE 4-8 mph, High: 74 (70-77)

Monday night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Winds: Light SSE, Low: 52 (49-56)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 77 (73-80), Low: 55 (52-59)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

It turned out to be quite a nice weekend across the region, with comfortable temperatures and not much to worry about. Saturday saw more sunshine, with clouds and a few showers rolling in yesterday. We’re starting this new week off with some lingering clouds and plenty of patchy, dense fog. Most of this should mix out by mid-morning, with clearing skies the rest of the day. There’s going to be a weak disturbance down into North Carolina which could produce a stray shower or two in central Virginia, but we’ll mainly stay dry today. A little bit of a limit on the sunshine early on will cap afternoon high temperatures, with most of the area staying in the mid-70’s. Under very calm and clear conditions again tonight, patchy fog will once again be possible into Tuesday morning.

Our forecast for the week really isn’t going to change all that much day-to-day as a massive ridge and high pressure center off the East Coast rotates back to the west and stays directly over the Mid-Atlantic the entire week. So, barring any major changes, we’re going to stay extremely dry with occasional clouds popping up as we warm up each day, but that will be about it. The main story this week will end up being how warm we get. We’ll be on the warm side of this ridge, with southerly winds gradually pushing warmer and more humid air our way.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see the first gradual changes, with afternoon highs into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s and overnight lows jumping back toward the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. By Thursday and Friday, the heat and humidity will start to become noticeable, with highs into the middle and upper 80’s, with a few lower 90’s not out of the question. It won’t be cooling down at night by this point either, with lows in the 60’s. By the end of this upcoming weekend, there is some possibility we begin to see a breakdown of this ridge, which could eventually lead to some rain next week. For now, it looks like we do continue to stay dry, but even a slight breakdown of the ridge would at least put a cap on the heat.

Have a great Monday and start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson