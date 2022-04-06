Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered AM showers, drying out toward the afternoon. Winds: N 8-12 mph, High: 62 (58-66)

Wednesday night: Cloudy and dry before midnight, with rain returning after midnight from west to east. Winds: SE 10-15 mph, Low: 51 (48-54)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain, a few storms could also be possible to the south and east. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph, High: 58 (55-62), Low: 44 (40-47)

Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers, some snow showers will be possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It took a little while, but once the rain began it turned steady in quick fashion. Soaking bands of rain quickly covered most the area with an inch of rain (on average) during the overnight hours, with even heavier rain falling along the I-95 corridor. Most of this rain is now moving off to the northeast, with some lingering showers still moving through from the west. We’ll see a gradual end to the last of these showers through the morning, with drier conditions expected this afternoon. Clouds won’t be going anywhere with how damp it is out there, and this will cap our high temperatures in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s, except where some sunshine pops out to the south where it could climb to the upper 60’s. We’ll stay dry until about midnight, then the next batch of rain will move in soon after that.

A stalled out low will linger over the Great Lakes into tomorrow and the beginning of the weekend, but it will still have enough energy behind it to toss a cold front our way. This is what’s going to cause the return of more steady rain tomorrow morning, with rain likely continuing into the afternoon as the front slows down and a secondary low develops near the coastline. South and east of this low, mainly across southern MD, a few storms can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, most of us will see close to another inch of rain, raising the concern for some localized flooding due to the saturated soils from last night’s steady rain. Something to watch for, but either way, the steadiest rain will end into Thursday night.

With that same stalled low lingering around into Friday and Saturday, we won’t be completely done with the unsettled weather, but there will be more dry time mixed in both days. Scattered showers will push across the mountains and east toward the coast at times Friday, with any additional showers Saturday staying back toward the higher terrain a bit more. Some snowflakes can’t be ruled out on Saturday as well with temperatures cooling off a bit, especially at night. Drier air finally kicks in Sunday and the sunshine will return before the weekend ends. High pressure will build over the East Coast Monday and next Tuesday, bringing more sunshine and a return of much warmer temperatures, as we’ll jump into the 60’s and 70’s once again.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson