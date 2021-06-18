Some areas still dry, but rain may help limit the spread of drought

After the rains over the past few weeks, the region is dropped from the moderate drought category. The current climate model does suggest below-average precipitation over the next week or so after the rains this weekend and early next week. While we stay abnormally dry for now, looking at the climate models long-term suggests that above-average rainfall may likely keep the drought at bay for the season.

The below-average trend for the week does suggest that some of us will be watering our gardens sometime between the rains Tuesday and the next chance afterward. We may have another week or so of dry weather before our next round of rain.

A potential tropical cyclone could turn into our next named tropical system later Friday afternoon or evening as it intensifies as it begins its northerly track towards the Louisiana gulf coast. It seems just like a few weeks ago, that same area was dealing with flooding.

While the system will not impact us directly with rainfall, moisture coming from the system may spew out moisture before our greatest chance of rain Tuesday. So while the weekend doesn’t look like a complete washout, Tuesday, on the other hand, will likely come with more significant rainfall for the region as a whole.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thundershower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with an off chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 90s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen