Some AM sunshine, then cloudy and chilly yet again

Thursday: Some AM sunshine but turning mostly cloudy once again. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 43 (39-46)

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (29-35)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a stray rain shower possible late. Winds: S 4-8 mph, High: 52 (49-55), Low: 46 (43-48)

Saturday: Cloudy, windy, and warm with rain. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Yesterday’s conditions were rather uneventful after the brief light rain and snow showers moved through. We stayed cloudy up until just after sunset, and clear skies have prevailed all night long which has allowed us to drop into the 20’s. After a cold start and some early sunshine, high clouds start streaming back in and most of the day will again feature grey skies. There won’t be any major worries with the forecast other than that though, just chilly temperatures sticking around for a little while longer through tonight.

The warming trend starts kicking in tomorrow with a warm front from the next very potent storm system rolling in. Even with mostly cloudy skies around yet again, temperatures will recover into the 50’s on Friday. This warm front won’t lead to any rain showers until Friday night most likely, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the day. The better chance for steady rain will come on Saturday, as the cold front with this storm system arrives. Recent trends have gone drier with this cold front, but we’ll still see a decent dose of rain. There’s also been a notable uptick in how windy it will get, as it’s going to take a lot of momentum and energy to transition from near 70 degrees down into the 30’s by Saturday night.

After this brief soggy and windy stretch, this storm system will already be clear of the area by Sunday morning. For the first time in several days, we will have quite a bit of sunshine returning with a strong area of high pressure rolling in. Temperatures will be cooler but not all that bad to wrap up the weekend, in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s on Sunday. After that, fairly mild conditions hang around next week with things staying sunny and quiet all the way into next Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson