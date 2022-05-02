After we warmed up nicely, we ended the weekend on a bit of a soggy note. These showers have since moved on, but in their wake, there is a good bit of fog out there this morning. This fog is especially dense in locations that saw steadier rain yesterday, mainly across western MD and the Eastern Panhandle. By mid-morning, this fog and any leftover low clouds will clear out, and then it’s going to turn into an amazing day. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70’s under a good bit of sunshine, and we should stay dry and comfy into tonight as well with lows down into the 50’s.

Today will be the exception to what is otherwise going to be an unsettled week ahead. Multiple waves of low pressure will take a similar path to yesterday’s system right over our area, or just to our south. The next system will be arriving Tuesday night, with clouds increasing quickly during the day on Tuesday. We should stay dry until at least the late evening, with showers holding off until a warm front crosses through. We won’t see a soaking rainfall, but on and off showers will be in play until Wednesday morning. A brief bit of high pressure will then nudge in from the north for some sunshine during the day Wednesday, and this will likely be our last warmer day of the week before cooler air arrives with more rainfall.

A stronger low will be approaching with a cold front on Thursday, and this system has some question marks with it. One model has this system moving through very quickly, with a steady dose of rain on Friday and then drier conditions by the weekend. A couple of other models are going at a slower pace with this system, with showers likely both Friday and Saturday. Given that we’ve had a slower overall pattern of late, as well as a slower pace being more likely into these warmer months, the second solution seems the most likely. Expect plenty of clouds and cooler temperatures to slowly arrive Thursday before we turn soggy into the weekend. If this develops as planned, we should make a very solid dent in our recent dry conditions. For Mother’s Day we’ll be clearing out but staying cool.

Have a great start to the week!

7-Day Forecast:

Monday: Patchy, dense fog early with clearing skies later. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 77 (74-80)

Monday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: Light N, Low: 52 (48-55)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, High: 75 (71-78), Low: 58 (55-61)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with AM showers. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Mother’s Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.