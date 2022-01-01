Soggy Saturday

Expect showers throughout the day Saturday, with the heaviest rains coming around lunch and dinner time. The region will see about an inch of rainfall before it is said and done. A Flood Watch is in effect for Garrett County in Maryland until 4 a.m. Sunday. Out west, areas could see 1-3 inches of rainfall. Flood watches extend across the Ohio River Valley.

After the cold front passes, bitterly cold winds will arrive late Sunday into Monday morning. Throughout Monday, a chilling breeze will be felt, with highs only topping out into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will feel a bit more like winter during the workweek. While temperatures will be closer to normal, highs will continue to be about 5 degrees above average mid to late week before our next cool down sometime late week into next weekend.

A late-week system will move in Thursday into Friday bring us a slight chance of a rain or snow mix. Currently, I do not see significant impacts with that late-week system beyond cooler temperatures next weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Overcast skies with showers, likely with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with a chance of showers early before winds kick up late. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Monday: Bitterly cold with winds. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Building clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a wintry mix overnight. Highs will be in the 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight mixing of rain and snow in the morning hours. Highs will be in the 30s.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen