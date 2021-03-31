Soggy conditions today, wet snow mixing in tonight

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain arriving by mid-morning, soggy from there with some dry time mixed in during the afternoon. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 62 (59-65)

Wednesday night: Cloudy and breezy with rain, wet snow will start mixing in after midnight. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Low: 37 (32-39)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy with an AM mix, then lingering snow showers in the mountains. No accumulation is expected in the valleys, with a few inches possible in the higher elevations. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, High: 44 (40-47), Low: 26 (23-30)

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone got to soak in the beautiful conditions that stayed with us through last evening, because we’re in for a bit of a ride the next few days. Clouds have returned, and rain is approaching from the west. We’ll stay dry through the mid-morning, but then steady rain is expected through the middle of the day. There will be some dry breaks, especially through the late afternoon as the cold front itself crosses the area. Given how dry we’ve been this month, this will be a very beneficial, soaking rainfall. The next round of steady rain should arrive overnight, with wet snow beginning to mix in over the higher elevations after midnight.

This wintry mix of rain and snow will even make it down into the eastern valleys for a brief time right around sunrise tomorrow. Given how warm the ground has gotten and how brief these snow showers will be, no accumulation is expected in the valleys and in locations west of I-81. However, up to a few inches of snow is not out of the question over the higher elevations to the west where snow is likely to persist on and off through most of the day. The end of the week is going to be a breezy and chilly one, with high temperatures not escaping the 40’s both Thursday and Friday, even as sunshine begins to return. If you have any sensitive plants outside be sure to bring those in Thursday night, as lows will also drop into the 20’s.

Conditions will begin improving just in time Easter weekend, as warmer air starts to push back north. One minor change from recent days is that the high pressure responsible for making this happen is going to linger a little further south during this time. As a result, temperatures may stay a little cooler, but we’ll still be in the 50’s Saturday and 60’s by Easter Sunday. A weak disturbance could pass nearby, but we should just see a slight uptick in clouds and no precipitation. A very quiet setup continues to hold strong Monday and next Tuesday as we continue to get warmer still. We’ll be keeping an eye on the chance for another weak disturbance to potentially move in Tuesday, but right now all looks quiet.

Stay dry out there and have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson